Rockies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rockies vs Nationals Game Info

Colorado Rockies (3-16) vs. Washington Nationals (8-12)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and MASN

Rockies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-108) | WSH: (-108)

COL: (-108) | WSH: (-108) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-166) | WSH: -1.5 (+138)

COL: +1.5 (-166) | WSH: -1.5 (+138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rockies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-3, 4.88 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-0, 3.91 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Freeland (0-3) for the Rockies and Jake Irvin (1-0) for the Nationals. Freeland's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Freeland has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Irvin's four starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Rockies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockies win (51.7%)

Rockies vs Nationals Moneyline

Colorado is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a -108 underdog on the road.

Rockies vs Nationals Spread

Rockies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Rockies-Nationals on April 20 is 9.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rockies came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Colorado has been listed as a favorite of -108 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rockies and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 19 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 6-13-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-10).

Washington has a 6-10 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 20 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-8-0).

The Nationals have covered 50% of their games this season, going 10-10-0 against the spread.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is batting .256 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks. He has an on-base percentage of .347 while slugging .605.

Moniak has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .228 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 108th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Goodman takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Kyle Farmer has 19 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .483.

Nick Martini has been key for Colorado with 13 hits, an OBP of .391 plus a slugging percentage of .366.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 19 hits, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .253 and slugging .573 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 75th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz paces his team with a .365 OBP, and has a club-leading .426 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .309.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe is hitting .268 with five doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Alex Call is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple and 10 walks.

Rockies vs Nationals Head to Head

4/19/2025: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2024: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/20/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/23/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/22/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/24/2023: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/9/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!