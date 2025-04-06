Rockies vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:18 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Colorado Rockies are playing the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rockies vs Athletics Game Info

Colorado Rockies (1-7) vs. Athletics (4-5)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-CA

Rockies vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-108) | OAK: (-108)

COL: (-108) | OAK: (-108) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-176) | OAK: -1.5 (+146)

COL: +1.5 (-176) | OAK: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rockies vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Dollander to the mound, while Joey Estes (0-1) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Dollander did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Estes has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for one Estes start this season -- they lost.

Rockies vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (54.7%)

Rockies vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rockies vs Athletics moneyline has the Rockies as a -108 favorite, while the Athletics are a -108 underdog on the road.

Rockies vs Athletics Spread

Rockies vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Rockies-Athletics contest on April 6, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rockies have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the favorite to win.

The Rockies have been named as a favorite of -108 or more just one time this season and left with a loss in that game.

The Rockies and their opponents have hit the over in two of their eight games with a total this season.

In eight games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-6-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have compiled a 2-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 2-4 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-3-2).

The Athletics have collected a 5-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman leads Colorado in OBP (.303) and total hits (seven) this season. He's batting .233 batting average while slugging .533.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Kyle Farmer has an OPS of .875, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season. He's batting .364.

Farmer has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Mickey Moniak has three hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.333/.727.

Brenton Doyle leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .250.

Doyle takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a double and two walks.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has a .606 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics. He's batting .364 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Wilson takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last nine games he is batting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.

Shea Langeliers has three home runs and six walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He is currently 80th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom has put up a slugging percentage of .639 and has 12 hits, both team-best numbers for the Athletics.

Brent Rooker is batting .225 with four home runs and a walk.

Rockies vs Athletics Head to Head

4/5/2025: 7-4 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/4/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2024: 10-9 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/21/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2023: 2-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2023: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/28/2023: 8-5 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!