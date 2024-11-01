Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: NBCS-BA and SCHN
The Houston Rockets (3-2) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (4-1) at Toyota Center on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5.
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Warriors
|-1.5
|-120
|-110
|131.5
|-120
|-110
|-148
|+112
Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rockets win (60.6%)
Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors have covered the spread four times in five games with a set spread.
- The Rockets have three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- Warriors games have gone over the total twice this season.
- Rockets games this season have gone over the total in one of five opportunities.
Warriors Leaders
- Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field and 50% from downtown, with an average of 4.8 made treys (third in league).
- Brandin Podziemski averages 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Stephen Curry is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 boards.
- Draymond Green is averaging 6 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (10th in NBA).
- Kevon Looney is averaging 5.4 points, 8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Rockets Leaders
- Per game, Jalen Green provides the Rockets 27.6 points, 5.4 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 37% of his shots from the field.
- The Rockets receive 12.6 points per game from Fred VanVleet, plus 3.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
- The Rockets are receiving 12 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..
- The Rockets receive 8.4 points per game from Tari Eason, plus 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists.
