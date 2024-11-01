Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBCS-BA and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (3-2) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (4-1) at Toyota Center on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1.5 -120 -110 131.5 -120 -110 -148 +112

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (60.6%)

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread four times in five games with a set spread.

The Rockets have three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Warriors games have gone over the total twice this season.

Rockets games this season have gone over the total in one of five opportunities.

Warriors Leaders

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field and 50% from downtown, with an average of 4.8 made treys (third in league).

Brandin Podziemski averages 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Stephen Curry is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 boards.

Draymond Green is averaging 6 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Kevon Looney is averaging 5.4 points, 8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Jalen Green provides the Rockets 27.6 points, 5.4 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 37% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets receive 12.6 points per game from Fred VanVleet, plus 3.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

The Rockets are receiving 12 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..

The Rockets receive 8.4 points per game from Tari Eason, plus 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

