Rockets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12
Rockets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and AZFamily
The Phoenix Suns (26-26) are 6-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Houston Rockets (33-20) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on SCHN and AZFamily. The point total for the matchup is set at 223.5.
Rockets vs. Suns Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Rockets
|-6
|223.5
|-230
|+190
Rockets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rockets win (79.6%)
Rockets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Rockets have covered the spread 29 times in 53 games with a set spread.
- The Suns have 18 wins against the spread in 52 games this season.
- Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 28 times out of 52 chances this season.
- Suns games this season have hit the over on 27 of 52 set point totals (51.9%).
- Against the spread, Houston has fared worse at home, covering 12 times in 24 home games, and 17 times in 29 road games.
- When it comes to over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 10 times in 24 opportunities this season (41.7%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 29 opportunities (62.1%).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.308, 8-17-1 record) than on the road (.385, 10-16-0).
- In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.5%, 10 of 26) than on the road (65.4%, 17 of 26).
Rockets Leaders
- Alperen Sengun is averaging 19 points, 4.9 assists and 10.4 boards.
- Jalen Green is averaging 21.4 points, 3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
- Amen Thompson is averaging 13.8 points, 8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Dillon Brooks averages 13.6 points, 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.
- Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.
Suns Leaders
- Devin Booker averages 26.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He is also sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Per game, Kevin Durant provides the Suns 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.
- The Suns are getting 9.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.
- The Suns get 11.1 points per game from Grayson Allen, plus 3.5 boards and 2 assists.
