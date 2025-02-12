Rockets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (26-26) are 6-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Houston Rockets (33-20) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on SCHN and AZFamily. The point total for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Rockets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6 223.5 -230 +190

Rockets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (79.6%)

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 29 times in 53 games with a set spread.

The Suns have 18 wins against the spread in 52 games this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 28 times out of 52 chances this season.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 27 of 52 set point totals (51.9%).

Against the spread, Houston has fared worse at home, covering 12 times in 24 home games, and 17 times in 29 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 10 times in 24 opportunities this season (41.7%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 29 opportunities (62.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.308, 8-17-1 record) than on the road (.385, 10-16-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.5%, 10 of 26) than on the road (65.4%, 17 of 26).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19 points, 4.9 assists and 10.4 boards.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.4 points, 3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Amen Thompson is averaging 13.8 points, 8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.6 points, 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He is also sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Per game, Kevin Durant provides the Suns 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Suns are getting 9.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

The Suns get 11.1 points per game from Grayson Allen, plus 3.5 boards and 2 assists.

