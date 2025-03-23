Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN, ALT, and KTVD

The Houston Rockets (46-25) are 7-point favorites as they look to build on a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Denver Nuggets (44-27) on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on SCHN, ALT, and KTVD. The matchup's over/under is 227.5.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -7 227.5 -275 +225

Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (66.1%)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 39 times in 71 games with a set spread.

In the Nuggets' 71 games this season, they have 33 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 37 times.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the point total 42 times in 71 opportunities (59.2%).

In home games, Houston owns a worse record against the spread (19-16-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-15-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total 16 times in 36 opportunities this season (44.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 21 times in 35 opportunities (60%).

This season, Denver is 16-18-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-19-1 ATS (.459).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over 22 of 34 times at home (64.7%), and 20 of 37 on the road (54.1%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19 points, 4.9 assists and 10.5 boards.

Jalen Green averages 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Amen Thompson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 8.3 boards.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4 boards.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray averages 21.3 points for the Nuggets, plus 3.8 boards and 6 assists.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Nuggets get 13.2 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 57.5% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA) and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Per game, Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 14.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

