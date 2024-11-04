Rockets vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Rockets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MSG

The New York Knicks (3-2) take on the Houston Rockets (3-3) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:45 PM ET on SCHN and MSG. The over/under in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Rockets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3.5 -108 -112 217.5 -110 -110 -166 +140

Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (50.1%)

Rockets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' six games this season, they have three wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total three times out of six chances this season.

Rockets games this season have gone over the total in two of six opportunities (33.3%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 22.2 points, 11.2 boards and 3 assists.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.4 points, 2.4 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 10 boards.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 15 points, 12 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Green provides the Rockets 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Fred VanVleet provides the Rockets 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Jabari Smith Jr. provides the Rockets 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Rockets get 11.5 points per game from Tari Eason, plus 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

