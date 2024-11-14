Rockets vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSC

The Houston Rockets (8-4) are favored (-4.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on SCHN and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under set at 214.5 points.

Rockets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -4.5 -112 -108 214.5 -110 -110 -200 +168

Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (54.4%)

Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Rockets are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over four times this season.

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under 33.3% of the time this year (four of 12 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in seven opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered two times in five opportunities on the road.

The Rockets have gone over the total in three of seven home games (42.9%), compared to one of five road games (20%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results on the road (4-1-0) than at home (3-4-0).

Clippers games have gone above the over/under 42.9% of the time at home (three of seven), and 20% of the time on the road (one of five).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 17.4 points, 4 assists and 11.5 rebounds.

Jalen Green averages 20.8 points, 4.8 boards and 3.1 assists.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 13.4 points, 4 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (10th in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tari Eason is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson is averaging 10.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 20.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Clippers.

Per game, Ivica Zubac gives the Clippers 16.2 points, 12.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Per game, Norman Powell gets the Clippers 24.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Clippers get 11.2 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.4 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Clippers get 7.3 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

