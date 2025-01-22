Rockets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-6) take the court against the Houston Rockets (28-14) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSOH. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -1.5 232.5 -126 +108

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (55.6%)

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 29-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have 24 wins against the spread in 42 games this year.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 27 times this season.

Rockets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 54.8% of the time (23 out of 42 games with a set point total).

Cleveland sports a better record against the spread in home games (16-7-0) than it does in road games (13-6-0).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 14 of 23 home matchups (60.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 13 of 19 games (68.4%).

Against the spread, Houston has had better results away (13-8-0) than at home (11-9-1).

Rockets games have finished above the over/under 47.6% of the time at home (10 of 21), and 61.9% of the time on the road (13 of 21).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).

Darius Garland averages 21.1 points, 2.5 boards and 6.8 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14 points, 1.9 assists and 10 rebounds.

Caris LeVert is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Alperen Sengun provides the Rockets 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green averages 21.5 points, 4.4 boards and 2.7 assists. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Per game, Fred VanVleet provides the Rockets 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists, plus 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Amen Thompson averages 12.9 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists. He is making 55.7% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets are receiving 13 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

