Robert Morris vs Youngstown State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament Championship

The No. 4 seed Youngstown State Penguins (21-12, 13-7 Horizon League) are in the Horizon League championship game against the No. 1 Robert Morris Colonials (25-8, 15-5 Horizon League). The title game is on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris win (58.4%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Robert Morris-Youngstown State spread (Robert Morris -3.5) or total (135.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Robert Morris has put together a 24-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Youngstown State has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Robert Morris (9-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (69.2%) than Youngstown State (4-3) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (57.1%).

The Colonials have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 13 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered 11 times in 14 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Penguins have a lower winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than away (.600, 9-6-0).

Robert Morris is 17-5-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Youngstown State has covered the spread 12 times in 22 Horizon League games.

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Robert Morris has been victorious in 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Colonials have a mark of 11-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -176 or better on the moneyline.

Youngstown State has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-6).

The Penguins have a record of 2-4 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (33.3%).

Robert Morris has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State Head-to-Head Comparison

Robert Morris averages 76.5 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per outing (125th in college basketball). It has a +207 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Kam Woods paces Robert Morris, scoring 15.1 points per game (256th in college basketball).

Youngstown State puts up 76.4 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (160th in college basketball). It has a +164 scoring differential and outscores opponents by five points per game.

EJ Farmer leads Youngstown State, recording 15 points per game (268th in college basketball).

The Colonials win the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. They collect 33.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 68th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.3 per contest.

Alvaro Folgueiras leads the Colonials with 9.2 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball play).

The Penguins rank 83rd in the nation at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 31.8 their opponents average.

Nico Galette is 129th in the country with 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the Penguins.

Robert Morris records 96.9 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball), while giving up 88.9 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball).

The Penguins rank 186th in college basketball averaging 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 75th, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions.

