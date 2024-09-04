Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson will take on the team with last season's 26th-ranked run defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (126.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Stevenson, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Bengals.

Thinking about playing Stevenson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stevenson vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.77

9.77 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.52

59.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.93

15.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 35th at his position and 139th overall, Stevenson picked up 107.7 fantasy points (9.0 per game) last year.

Stevenson picked up 18.9 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 87 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 42 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

In Week 12 against the New York Giants, Stevenson had another strong showing with 16.7 fantasy points, thanks to 21 carries, 98 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- Stevenson accumulated 1.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 9 carries, 39 yards.

Stevenson picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 24 yards -- in Week 5 versus the New Orleans Saints, his second-worst performance of the year.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Against Cincinnati last season, four players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Bengals allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Cincinnati last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, the Bengals didn't give up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks last year.

Cincinnati allowed eight players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Bengals allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Cincinnati gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In the ground game, five players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

Against Cincinnati last season, 16 players rushed for at least one TD.

One player rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Bengals last year.

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.