Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (12-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-20)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSOH

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-134) | COL: (+114)

CIN: (-134) | COL: (+114) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146)

CIN: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 2-0, 1.64 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-4, 4.85 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (2-0, 1.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (0-4, 4.85 ERA). Abbott has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Abbott's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for four Freeland starts this season -- they lost every time.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (58.9%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -134 favorite despite being on the road.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Reds are +122 to cover, and the Rockies are -146.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

Reds versus Rockies on April 25 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have won in five of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 14-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have gone 3-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

Colorado has a record of 1-17 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (5.6%).

The Rockies have played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-15-1).

The Rockies have a 9-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 37.5% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in total hits (24) this season while batting .245 with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 70th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

TJ Friedl has an OPS of .752, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .400 this season. He's batting .295.

Among qualifiers, he is 32nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Friedl heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with four doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI.

Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .419 this season while batting .316 with 14 walks and 10 runs scored.

Lux brings a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .469 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and seven RBI.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 11 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is batting .300 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Mickey Moniak is batting .217 with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .326 and has 18 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies.

Jordan Beck is batting .250 with a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!