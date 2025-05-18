Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Sunday.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (24-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-37)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-375) | COL: (+300)

ARI: (-375) | COL: (+300) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-192) | COL: +1.5 (+155)

ARI: -1.5 (-192) | COL: +1.5 (+155) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 4-2, 3.71 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-4, 6.88 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (4-2, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Dollander (2-4, 6.88 ERA). Kelly's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Rockies have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Dollander's seven starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 1-5 in Dollander's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (73.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +300 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -375 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are -192 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +155.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rockies on May 18, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -375 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 44 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 21-23-0 in 44 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 40 total times this season. They've finished 6-34 in those games.

Colorado has played as a moneyline underdog of +300 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-25-1).

The Rockies have covered just 32.6% of their games this season, going 14-29-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.612) and total hits (54) this season. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is 37th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Carroll has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.397) this season, fueled by 45 hits. He's batting .294 while slugging .458.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 25th, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Perdomo has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 51 hits this season and has a slash line of .304/.370/.458.

Naylor takes an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 13 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.

Suarez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .349, a slugging percentage of .481, and has 45 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .292).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .250. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .203 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Mickey Moniak has four doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .218.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/10/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/8/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

