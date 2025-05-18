Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18
Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Sunday.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (24-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-37)
- Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and COLR
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-375) | COL: (+300)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-192) | COL: +1.5 (+155)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 4-2, 3.71 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-4, 6.88 ERA
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (4-2, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Dollander (2-4, 6.88 ERA). Kelly's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Rockies have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Dollander's seven starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 1-5 in Dollander's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (73.3%)
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is the underdog, +300 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -375 favorite at home.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread
- The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are -192 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +155.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rockies on May 18, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.
- Arizona has played as a favorite of -375 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 44 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 21-23-0 in 44 games with a line this season.
- The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 40 total times this season. They've finished 6-34 in those games.
- Colorado has played as a moneyline underdog of +300 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-25-1).
- The Rockies have covered just 32.6% of their games this season, going 14-29-0 against the spread.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.612) and total hits (54) this season. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- He is 37th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.
- Carroll has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.
- Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.397) this season, fueled by 45 hits. He's batting .294 while slugging .458.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 25th, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 50th.
- Perdomo has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has 51 hits this season and has a slash line of .304/.370/.458.
- Naylor takes an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.
- Eugenio Suarez has 13 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.
- Suarez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .349, a slugging percentage of .481, and has 45 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .292).
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Jordan Beck has four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .250. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Ryan McMahon is hitting .203 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Mickey Moniak has four doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .218.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head
- 5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)
- 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 8/13/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 4/10/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 4/8/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
