Reds vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Reds vs Rangers Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-3) vs. Texas Rangers (4-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and RSN

Reds vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

CIN: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | TEX: +1.5 (-172)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | TEX: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Reds vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

The Reds will call on Hunter Greene versus the Rangers and Jack Leiter. Greene and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Greene's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Leiter has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rangers covered. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for one Leiter start this season -- they won.

Reds vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (64%)

Reds vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Reds, Texas is the underdog at +120, and Cincinnati is -142 playing at home.

Reds vs Rangers Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rangers. The Reds are +142 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -172.

Reds vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Rangers on April 2, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Reds won in 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Cincinnati won 13 of 22 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Rangers won 35.4% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (23-42).

Texas went 7-19 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (26.9%).

The Rangers played in 156 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-76-4).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz had 160 base hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 last season.

Spencer Steer slashed .225/.319/.402 and finished with an OPS of .721.

Gavin Lux ended his last campaign with 110 hits, an OBP of .320, plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Jeimer Candelario slashed .225/.279/.429 and finished with an OPS of .707.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has racked up five hits with a .381 on-base percentage, leading the Rangers in both categories. He's batting .278 and slugging .778.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Wyatt Langford leads his team with a .565 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .304 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Jonah Heim is hitting .400 with two home runs.

Jake Burger is hitting .150 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Reds vs Rangers Head to Head

4/1/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/31/2025: 14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/26/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/25/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/24/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!