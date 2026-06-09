Reds vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, up against the San Diego Padres.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Padres Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (31-34) vs. San Diego Padres (34-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Reds.TV

Reds vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | SD: (+100)

CIN: (-118) | SD: (+100) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-176)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 7-1, 2.05 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Padres) - 2-1, 4.86 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Chase Burns (7-1, 2.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Lucas Giolito (2-1, 4.86 ERA). Burns and his team are 8-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burns' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. The Padres are 3-1-0 against the spread when Giolito starts. The Padres have a 3-1 record in Giolito's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (54%)

Reds vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Reds vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Padres are -176 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +146.

Reds vs Padres Over/Under

Reds versus Padres, on June 9, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Padres Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 8-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 63 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 34-29-0 against the spread in their 63 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-15).

San Diego is 13-13 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Padres have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-37-1).

The Padres have covered 55.4% of their games this season, going 36-29-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348. He has a .254 batting average and a slugging percentage of .455.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .265 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is batting .273 with a .568 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Matt McLain has eight home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

McLain has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is batting .231 with four doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 120th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has collected 42 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .230 while slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 123rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .166 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .339 OBP and .322 slugging percentage both lead his team.

Reds vs Padres Head to Head

6/8/2026: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/10/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/9/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/8/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/23/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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