Reds vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

On Monday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Miami Marlins.

Reds vs Marlins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (11-11) vs. Miami Marlins (9-12)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSOH

Reds vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

CIN: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

CIN: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 1-2, 2.63 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Lodolo for the Reds and Max Meyer (1-2) for the Marlins. Lodolo did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Marlins have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Meyer's four starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Meyer's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Reds vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55%)

Reds vs Marlins Moneyline

The Reds vs Marlins moneyline has Cincinnati as a -126 favorite, while Miami is a +108 underdog at home.

Reds vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Cincinnati is +130 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Reds-Marlins contest on April 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 13-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-12).

Miami has a 6-11 record (winning only 35.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-7-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 52.4% of their games this season, going 11-10-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 21 hits, batting .241 this season with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

De La Cruz has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 92nd.

Friedl takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, a triple, four walks and four RBI.

Matt McLain is batting .204 with a .469 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .427 this season while batting .319 with 13 walks and nine runs scored.

Lux has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .455 with three doubles, nine walks and six RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .234 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 92nd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Xavier Edwards' .333 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .380.

His batting average is 34th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 129th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman is batting .267 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Kyle Stowers' .381 OBP leads his team.

