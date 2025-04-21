Reds vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
On Monday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Miami Marlins.
Reds vs Marlins Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (11-11) vs. Miami Marlins (9-12)
- Date: Monday, April 21, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and FDSOH
Reds vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | MIA: (+108)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Reds vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 1-2, 2.63 ERA
The probable starters are Nick Lodolo for the Reds and Max Meyer (1-2) for the Marlins. Lodolo did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Marlins have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Meyer's four starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Meyer's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Reds vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (55%)
Reds vs Marlins Moneyline
- The Reds vs Marlins moneyline has Cincinnati as a -126 favorite, while Miami is a +108 underdog at home.
Reds vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Cincinnati is +130 to cover the runline.
Reds vs Marlins Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Reds-Marlins contest on April 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Reds have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Cincinnati has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have posted a record of 13-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Marlins have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-12).
- Miami has a 6-11 record (winning only 35.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-7-0 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have covered 52.4% of their games this season, going 11-10-0 ATS.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 21 hits, batting .241 this season with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .448.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- De La Cruz has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
- TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 92nd.
- Friedl takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, a triple, four walks and four RBI.
- Matt McLain is batting .204 with a .469 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.
- Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .427 this season while batting .319 with 13 walks and nine runs scored.
- Lux has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .455 with three doubles, nine walks and six RBI.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez is hitting .234 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- He is 92nd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.
- Xavier Edwards' .333 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .380.
- His batting average is 34th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 129th in slugging.
- Eric Wagaman is batting .267 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Kyle Stowers' .381 OBP leads his team.
