Reds vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Seattle Mariners.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Mariners Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (9-9) vs. Seattle Mariners (9-9)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW

Reds vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | SEA: (+108)

CIN: (-126) | SEA: (+108) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192)

CIN: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Reds vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 3-0, 3.18 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (3-0) for the Reds and Emerson Hancock for the Mariners. Singer and his team have covered in each of the three games he's started with a spread this season. Singer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Hancock's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Reds vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (54.9%)

Reds vs Mariners Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +108 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Mariners are -192 to cover, and the Reds are +158.

Reds vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Mariners game on April 17, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in four of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in seven of their 18 opportunities.

The Reds are 11-7-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-3).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-9-2).

The Mariners are 8-10-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 16 hits, which is best among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .229 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .289 and a slugging percentage of .400.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 99th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has an OPS of .643, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .328 this season. He's batting .254.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging in MLB.

Jose Trevino has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .294/.351/.471.

Trevino takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Matt McLain has three home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .206 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has accumulated 15 hits with a .565 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Mariners. He's batting .217 and with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 16th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has five doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .194. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 136th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has a double, two triples, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .188.

Dylan Moore has a double, four home runs and four walks while hitting .325.

Reds vs Mariners Head to Head

4/16/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/15/2024: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/6/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/5/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/4/2023: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!