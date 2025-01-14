Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Detroit Red Wings versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Red Wings vs Sharks Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-26-6)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-215) Sharks (+176) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (56%)

Red Wings vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -148 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +120.

Red Wings vs Sharks Over/Under

Red Wings versus Sharks, on January 14, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Red Wings vs Sharks Moneyline

The Red Wings vs Sharks moneyline has Detroit as a -215 favorite, while San Jose is a +176 underdog on the road.

