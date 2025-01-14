FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Detroit Red Wings versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Red Wings vs Sharks Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (20-18-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-26-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-215)Sharks (+176)6.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (56%)

Red Wings vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -148 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +120.

Red Wings vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Red Wings versus Sharks, on January 14, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Red Wings vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The Red Wings vs Sharks moneyline has Detroit as a -215 favorite, while San Jose is a +176 underdog on the road.

