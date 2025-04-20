Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (12-10) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-16)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CHSN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-260) | CHW: (+215)

BOS: (-260) | CHW: (+215) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-128) | CHW: +1.5 (+106)

BOS: -1.5 (-128) | CHW: +1.5 (+106) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-2, 9.16 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 1-3, 7.56 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Tanner Houck (0-2, 9.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Sean Burke (1-3, 7.56 ERA). When Houck starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Houck's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Burke starts. The White Sox have a 1-3 record in Burke's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (71.3%)

Boston is a -260 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +215 underdog on the road.

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Red Sox are -128 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are +106.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Red Sox-White Sox on April 20, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with nine wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has played as a favorite of -260 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 11-11-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 20 total times this season. They've finished 4-16 in those games.

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 20 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-10-2).

The White Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 10-10-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman has 25 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .294 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .518.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in OBP (.413) this season, fueled by 19 hits. He's batting .288 while slugging .500.

His batting average is 46th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Trevor Story has a team-high 27 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .518.

Story brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Kristian Campbell is batting .290 with a .398 OBP and six RBI for Boston this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has a double, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .145. He's slugging .258 with an on-base percentage of .260.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 169th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage and 161st in slugging percentage.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi is hitting .244 with three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Lenyn Sosa has put up a team-high OBP (.304) and slugging percentage (.364), while leading the White Sox in hits (18).

Brooks Baldwin is batting .241 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

4/19/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/18/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/12/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2025: 11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/6/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

