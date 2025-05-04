Red Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Red Sox vs Twins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (18-17) vs. Minnesota Twins (14-20)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and MNNT

Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-210) | MIN: (+176)

BOS: (-210) | MIN: (+176) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-105) | MIN: +1.5 (-114)

BOS: -1.5 (-105) | MIN: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 3-2, 2.05 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-3, 5.60 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Crochet (3-2) against the Twins and Chris Paddack (0-3). When Crochet starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Crochet's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). In all of Paddack's five starts that had a set spread, the Twins failed to cover. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Paddack start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.2%)

Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +176 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Twins Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are -105 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -114.

The over/under for Red Sox-Twins on May 4 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 4-2 when favored by -210 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 18-17-0 against the spread in their 35 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won two of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (22.2%).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-19-3 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 15-18-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman leads Boston with 44 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .596. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Jarren Duran is batting .280 with nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 38th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging in the major leagues.

Duran enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .362 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Rafael Devers has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.373/.451.

Devers has recorded a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Wilyer Abreu has been key for Boston with 28 hits, an OBP of .383 plus a slugging percentage of .486.

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France has put up a .338 on-base percentage and a .397 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .264.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Byron Buxton leads his team with 32 hits and has a club-high .475 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 64th, his on-base percentage is 116th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .271 with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Red Sox vs Twins Head to Head

5/3/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2024: 9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2023: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

