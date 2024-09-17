Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (75-75) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-77)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | TB: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156)

BOS: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 5-10, 4.24 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 2-3, 3.28 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Nick Pivetta (5-10) against the Rays and Shane Baz (2-3). Pivetta and his team are 11-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pivetta's team is 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Baz starts, the Rays are 8-3-0 against the spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Baz's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.2%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Rays moneyline has Boston as a -130 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Red Sox are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +130 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -156.

The over/under for Red Sox-Rays on Sept. 17 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 40, or 55.6%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 30-20 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 75 of 147 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 70-77-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 43.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (35-45).

Tampa Bay has gone 16-27 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (37.2%).

In the 149 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-79-5).

The Rays have gone 79-70-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.502) thanks to 79 extra-base hits. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 17th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Duran hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a double.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in OBP (.361) and total hits (142) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .529.

His batting average ranks 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .188 with five walks and two RBI.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .254 with a .541 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .250 with a .277 OBP and 70 RBI for Boston this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up an on-base percentage of .340, a slugging percentage of .417, and has 152 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .283).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 38th and he is 76th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Christopher Morel is batting .198 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 135th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is batting .244 with 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Caballero is batting .229 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/21/2024: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2023: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/26/2023: 9-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2023: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

