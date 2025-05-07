Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers.

Red Sox vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (18-19) vs. Texas Rangers (18-18)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and RSN

Red Sox vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+162) | TEX: +1.5 (-196)

BOS: -1.5 (+162) | TEX: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-2, 6.38 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 3-1, 1.19 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (0-2, 6.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Tyler Mahle (3-1, 1.19 ERA). Houck and his team have a record of 1-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Houck has started five games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. The Rangers have gone 6-1-0 against the spread when Mahle starts. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in three of Mahle's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (67%)

Red Sox vs Rangers Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Rangers moneyline has Boston as a -126 favorite, while Texas is a +108 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Rangers Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +162 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -196.

The over/under for Red Sox-Rangers on May 7 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those games.

This year Boston has won six of 15 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 18-19-0 against the spread in their 37 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 19 total times this season. They've gone 7-12 in those games.

Texas has a 3-9 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-25-0).

The Rangers have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 21-15-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman leads Boston with 45 hits and an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .580. He's batting .315.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has six doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Abreu has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Jarren Duran has collected 42 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Rafael Devers is batting .252 with a .373 OBP and 23 RBI for Boston this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is batting .292 with five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Langford hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Smith is slugging .500 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .340 with an on-base percentage of .415.

Adolis Garcia has racked up an on-base percentage of .289 and has 29 hits, both team-best marks for the Rangers.

Jonah Heim is hitting .284 with two doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Red Sox vs Rangers Head to Head

5/6/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/29/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/28/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2024: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

