Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:15 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (4-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-3)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSMW

Red Sox vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-132) | STL: (+112)

BOS: (-132) | STL: (+112) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188)

BOS: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Richard Fitts (0-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Andre Pallante (1-0, 3.60 ERA). Fitts helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Fitts has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Pallante has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals covered. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for one Pallante start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (53%)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Red Sox, St. Louis is the underdog at +112, and Boston is -132 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Red Sox are +155 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -188.

Red Sox versus Cardinals, on April 5, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win three times (75%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Boston this season, with a -132 moneyline set for this game.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in three of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 5-3-0 in eight games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won three of the four games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (75%).

St. Louis has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +112 or longer.

In the seven games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-1-0).

The Cardinals have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 4-3-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in OBP (.621), slugging percentage (1.000) and total hits (11) this season. He has a .500 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Abreu hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .385 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Kristian Campbell has hit two homers this season while driving in five runs. He's batting .423 this season and slugging .808 with an on-base percentage of .515.

His batting average is fifth among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Campbell takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Alex Bregman leads Boston in slugging percentage (.486) powered by four extra-base hits.

Bregman takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last eight games he is hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Trevor Story is batting .250 with a .276 OBP and four RBI for Boston this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Ivan Herrera has eight hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .400 and slugging 1.100 with an on-base percentage of .455.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is second in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar's .514 on-base percentage and .655 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .414.

Including all qualified players, he is sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .357 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Victor Scott II is batting .308 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/4/2025: 13-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

13-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/19/2024: 11-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 7-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/17/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/14/2023: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2023: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2023: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/19/2022: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2022: 11-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/17/2022: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

