Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Wednesday.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (6-6) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (7-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SN1

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | TOR: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | TOR: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192)

BOS: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-1, 6.52 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (0-1) to the mound, while Kevin Gausman (1-1) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Houck has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Houck's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Gausman has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays went 1-1-0. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for one Gausman start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (60.7%)

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Blue Jays, Boston is the favorite at -130, and Toronto is +110 playing on the road.

The Red Sox are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -192 to cover.

The Red Sox-Blue Jays contest on April 9 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has played as a favorite of -130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in four of their 12 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 3-3 in those games.

Toronto is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-8-1).

The Blue Jays have put together a 9-3-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 14 hits and an OBP of .524 this season. He has a .412 batting average and a slugging percentage of .765.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Kristian Campbell is batting .351 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .622 with an on-base percentage of .457.

His batting average ranks 13th among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Campbell brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .865, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .519 this season.

Rafael Devers has one home run, nine RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez is batting .220 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 120th, his on-base percentage is 74th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

George Springer has 17 hits with a .524 on-base percentage while slugging .730. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .459.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette has four doubles and three walks while hitting .314.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .255 with three doubles and six walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/26/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2024: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

