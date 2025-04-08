Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (6-5) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-198) | TOR: (+166)

BOS: (-198) | TOR: (+166) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+106) | TOR: +1.5 (-128)

BOS: -1.5 (+106) | TOR: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 1-0, 1.38 ERA vs Easton Lucas (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Crochet (1-0, 1.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Easton Lucas (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Crochet has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Crochet's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Lucas has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lucas start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (65.8%)

Boston is a -198 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +166 underdog on the road.

The Blue Jays are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +106 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -128.

Red Sox versus Blue Jays on April 8 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in five of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -198.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in four of their 11 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 7-4-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have put together a 2-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Toronto has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +166 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-7-1).

The Blue Jays have collected an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 14 hits and an OBP of .537, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .424 batting average and a slugging percentage of .788.

He ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Kristian Campbell is batting .364 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks, while slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .476.

He is 10th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging in the majors.

Alex Bregman leads Boston in slugging percentage (.563) powered by seven extra-base hits.

Bregman has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Rafael Devers is batting .244 with a .373 OBP and nine RBI for Boston this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez is hitting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 112th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

George Springer's 15 hits, .514 on-base percentage and .667 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .455.

His batting average ranks first among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

Bo Bichette is batting .277 with four doubles and two walks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .279 with three doubles and six walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/26/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2024: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

