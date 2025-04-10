Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Thursday.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (6-7) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (8-5)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | TOR: (-100)

BOS: (-118) | TOR: (-100) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160)

BOS: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 1-1, 8.68 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 0.71 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Walker Buehler (1-1) against the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (1-0). Buehler has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Buehler's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Bassitt has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays covered in both opportunities. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bassitt start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.6%)

Toronto is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -118 favorite at home.

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are +160 to cover, while the Red Sox are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Blue Jays on April 10, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

This year Boston has won five of eight games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in four of 13 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 4-3 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Toronto has gone 3-3 (50%).

In the 13 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-9-1).

The Blue Jays have a 10-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 76.9% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 14 hits and an OBP of .500, both of which lead Boston hitters this season. He has a .378 batting average and a slugging percentage of .703.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Kristian Campbell has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's batting .341 and slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .440.

He is 15th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Campbell heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with four walks and an RBI.

Alex Bregman has hit two homers with a team-high .491 SLG this season.

Rafael Devers has been key for Boston with 13 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .429.

Devers heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 50th in slugging.

George Springer has 17 hits with a .512 OBP while slugging .711. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .447.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage in the majors.

Bo Bichette is hitting .291 with four doubles and three walks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .288 with three doubles and six walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/26/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

