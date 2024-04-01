Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Oakland Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (2-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-3)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

BOS: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+105) | OAK: +1.5 (-126)

BOS: -1.5 (+105) | OAK: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Joseph Boyle (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Tanner Houck versus the Athletics and Joseph Boyle. Houck and his team were 9-12-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Houck and his team won each of the six games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Boyle and his team were 2-1-0 against the spread when he pitched. Boyle and his team had a 2-1 record in the three games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (51%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Athletics are -126 to cover, and the Red Sox are +105.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Athletics on April 1, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox were victorious in 35, or 49.3%, of the 71 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Boston won 14 of 30 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Athletics went 49-108 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 31.2% of those games).

Oakland went 37-88 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (29.6%).

The Athletics played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-69-8).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers had 157 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500 last season.

Masataka Yoshida slashed .289/.338/.445 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Triston Casas ended last season with an OBP of .367 while batting .263 with 70 walks and 66 runs scored.

Jarren Duran slashed .295/.346/.482 and finished with an OPS of .828.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker racked up an on-base percentage of .329 and had 114 hits last season.

Esteury Ruiz hit .254 with 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

J.D. Davis racked up a .413 slugging percentage and a .248 batting average last year.

Shea Langeliers hit .205 with 19 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!