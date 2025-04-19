Rays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees.

Rays vs Yankees Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (8-12) vs. New York Yankees (13-7)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and YES

Rays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-138) | NYY: (+118)

TB: (-138) | NYY: (+118) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+136) | NYY: +1.5 (-164)

TB: -1.5 (+136) | NYY: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Austin Baz (Rays) - 2-0, 1.42 ERA vs Carlos Luis Carrasco (Yankees) - 2-1, 5.94 ERA

The Rays will call on Shane Austin Baz (2-0) versus the Yankees and Carlos Luis Carrasco (2-1). Baz and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Baz's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Yankees have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Carrasco's starts. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for one Carrasco start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (51.6%)

Rays vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Yankees, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -138, and New York is +118 playing on the road.

Rays vs Yankees Spread

The Rays are hosting the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +136 to cover the runline, with the Yankees being -164.

Rays vs Yankees Over/Under

Rays versus Yankees, on April 19, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 20 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 7-13-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Yankees have played in 20 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-2).

The Yankees have collected a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.453), slugging percentage (.691) and total hits (21) this season. He has a .382 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Aranda has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Kameron Misner has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's batting .391 and slugging .717 with an on-base percentage of .434.

Junior Caminero has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.320/.529.

Caminero takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz has been key for Tampa Bay with 17 hits, an OBP of .250 plus a slugging percentage of .354.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has racked up an on-base percentage of .500, a slugging percentage of .740, and has 28 hits, all club-bests for the Yankees (while batting .384).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Ben Rice is hitting .297 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .609 with an on-base percentage of .392.

He is 36th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Anthony Volpe has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .197.

Paul Goldschmidt is slugging .480 to lead his team.

Rays vs Yankees Head to Head

4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/20/2024: 9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/19/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/9/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/12/2024: 10-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

