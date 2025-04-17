Rays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 12:16 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the New York Yankees in MLB action on Thursday.

Rays vs Yankees Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (8-10) vs. New York Yankees (11-7)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and Amazon Prime Video

Rays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | NYY: (-104)

TB: (-112) | NYY: (-104) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152)

TB: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 2-0, 3.71 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 1-0, 5.14 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (2-0, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Will Warren (1-0, 5.14 ERA). Bradley and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradley's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Warren starts, the Yankees have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for one Warren start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (51.2%)

Rays vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Rays, New York is the underdog at -104, and Tampa Bay is -112 playing at home.

Rays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Yankees are +152 to cover, while the Rays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Yankees Over/Under

Rays versus Yankees on April 17 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -112.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 6-12-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

New York has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -104 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 18 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-1).

The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 9-9-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with 19 hits and an OBP of .464, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .729. He's batting .396.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in slugging.

Kameron Misner has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks. He's batting .395 and slugging .744 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Misner enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Junior Caminero has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Yandy Diaz has been key for Tampa Bay with 17 hits, an OBP of .266 plus a slugging percentage of .392.

Diaz heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has accumulated 27 hits with a .519 on-base percentage and an .803 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .409.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .588 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Ben Rice is hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .618 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He is currently 52nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Anthony Volpe is batting .219 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Trent Grisham has a double, four home runs and four walks while batting .308.

