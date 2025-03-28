Rays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Rays vs Rockies Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (0-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (0-0)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and COLR

Rays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-210) | COL: (+176)

TB: (-210) | COL: (+176) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

TB: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will call on Ryan Pepiot against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland. In games Pepiot pitched with a spread last season, his team was 12-14-0 ATS. Pepiot appeared in 16 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 8-8 in those contests. Last season Freeland and his team went 13-8-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Freeland and his team finished with a 11-9 record in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (64%)

Rays vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -210 favorite at home.

Rays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-120 to cover), and Tampa Bay is -100 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Rockies Over/Under

Rays versus Rockies, on March 28, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rays were victorious in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Tampa Bay won one of four games when listed as at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Rockies won 58 of the 155 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (37.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer last year, Colorado went 13-32 (28.9%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times last season for an 80-78-2 record against the over/under.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz collected 158 hits, posted an OBP of .341 and a .414 SLG last season.

Brandon Lowe slashed .244/.311/.473 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Christopher Morel ended his last campaign with 105 hits, an OBP of .288, plus a slugging percentage of .346.

Jose Caballero slashed .227/.283/.347 and finished with an OPS of .630.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle hit .260 with 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 46 walks a season ago.

Ezequiel Tovar racked up 176 total hits while slugging .469.

Ryan McMahon accumulated a .325 on-base percentage last season while batting .242.

Mike Toglia hit .218 with 14 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!