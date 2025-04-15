Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (8-8) vs. Boston Red Sox (8-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NESN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

TB: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 1-1, 3.38 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 1-1, 5.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (1-1) to the mound, while Walker Buehler (1-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. Pepiot and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Pepiot's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Buehler's three starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Buehler start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (55.6%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -130 favorite at home.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Rays are +152 to cover, and the Red Sox are -184.

Rays versus Red Sox, on April 15, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 6-3 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 16 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 6-10-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 1-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 18 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-10-2).

The Red Sox have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 8-10-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Kameron Misner is hitting .400 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks. He has an on-base percentage of .444 while slugging .775.

Misner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Jonathan Aranda has 17 hits and an OBP of .460 to go with a slugging percentage of .698. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He's batting .395.

He ranks first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and second in slugging in MLB.

Aranda takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Junior Caminero has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Caminero brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Yandy Diaz has three home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Diaz heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has put up an on-base percentage of .455 and has 18 hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .333 and slugging .574.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 18th in slugging.

Kristian Campbell has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .328. He's slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .420.

His batting average is 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is batting .274 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Trevor Story's .464 slugging percentage leads his team.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/21/2024: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

