MLB

Rays vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rays vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Pirates Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Rays (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  • Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: FDSSUN and SportsNet PT

Rays vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

  • Moneyline: TB: (-172) | PIT: (+144)
  • Spread: TB: -1.5 (+120) | PIT: +1.5 (-144)
  • Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Rays vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Thomas Harrington (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will call on Shane Baz versus the Pirates and Thomas Harrington. Baz and his team were 10-4-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Baz appeared in four games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 3-1 in those contests. Harrington's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Rays vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (59.3%)

Rays vs Pirates Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Pirates reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-172) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+144) on the road.

Rays vs Pirates Spread

  • The Rays are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+120 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -144 to cover.

Rays vs Pirates Over/Under

  • The Rays-Pirates game on April 1 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends

  • The Rays were victorious in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.
  • Last season Tampa Bay came away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 or shorter on the moneyline.
  • The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 160 games with a total last season.
  • The Pirates compiled a 38-55 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.9% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer last year, Pittsburgh went 7-15 (31.8%).
  • The Pirates played in 158 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-81-3).

Rays Player Leaders

  • Yandy Diaz collected 158 hits, posted an OBP of .341 and a .414 SLG last season.
  • Brandon Lowe slashed .244/.311/.473 and finished with an OPS of .783.
  • Last season, Christopher Morel finished with 21 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .196 last season.
  • Jose Caballero slashed .227/.283/.347 and finished with an OPS of .630.

Pirates Player Leaders

  • Bryan Reynolds racked up an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .447 a season ago.
  • Oneil Cruz registered 140 hits while batting .259.
  • Andrew McCutchen had 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks while batting .232 last season.
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit .269 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs Pirates Head to Head

  • 3/31/2025: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
  • 6/23/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
  • 6/22/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
  • 6/21/2024: 10-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
  • 5/4/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
  • 5/3/2023: 8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
  • 5/2/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
  • 6/26/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
  • 6/25/2022: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
  • 6/24/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

