Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Miami Marlins.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (21-24) vs. Miami Marlins (17-27)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSUN

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-152) | MIA: (+128)

TB: (-152) | MIA: (+128) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+108) | MIA: +1.5 (-130)

TB: -1.5 (+108) | MIA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 3-2, 5.02 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 2-4, 7.00 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Shane Baz (3-2, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Cal Quantrill (2-4, 7.00 ERA). When Baz starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. When Baz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Marlins have gone 5-3-0 ATS in Quantrill's eight starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57.5%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Marlins reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-152) and Miami as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Rays are +108 to cover, and the Marlins are -130.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Marlins on May 18, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-5 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 44 opportunities.

The Rays are 20-24-0 against the spread in their 44 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 38 total times this season. They've finished 13-25 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Miami has a 6-16 record (winning just 27.3% of its games).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 44 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-17-0).

The Marlins have put together a 23-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .243. He has an on-base percentage of .293 and a slugging percentage of .396.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 100th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Diaz has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a walk and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 43 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He's batting .321.

He is seventh in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging in the major leagues.

Junior Caminero has collected 39 base hits, an OBP of .272 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Brandon Lowe has seven home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .217 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .379, a slugging percentage of .568, and has 45 hits, all club-highs for the Marlins (while batting .304).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Stowers brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .292 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 158th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .240.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .263 with 10 doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

5/17/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2025: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/30/2024: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/5/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2024: 9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/30/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/29/2023: 11-2 TB (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 TB (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2023: 7-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/25/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

