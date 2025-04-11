Rays vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Rays vs Braves Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (5-7) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-9)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSO

Rays vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-136) | ATL: (+116)

TB: (-136) | ATL: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | ATL: +1.5 (-178)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | ATL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 1-0, 4.91 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (1-0, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder. Bradley has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bradley's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Elder has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves covered. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for one Elder start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (53.5%)

Rays vs Braves Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +116 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Braves are -178 to cover, and the Rays are +146.

Rays vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Rays-Braves on April 11, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Rays vs Braves Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in four of their 12 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 3-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Atlanta has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer in three chances.

In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-7-1).

The Braves are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.319), slugging percentage (.489) and total hits (13) this season. He has a .289 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 50th in slugging.

Lowe has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run and two RBI.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .367 with six doubles, a home run and three walks, while slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Aranda heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Kameron Misner has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .357/.406/.643.

Jake Mangum is batting .333 with a .353 OBP and four RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has accumulated a team-best OBP (.509) and slugging percentage (.526), while pacing the Braves in hits (12, while batting .316).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 27th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Ozuna takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .190 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 138th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .200.

Austin Riley is batting .224 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.

