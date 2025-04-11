Rays vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.
The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Braves Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (5-7) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-9)
- Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSO
Rays vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TB: (-136) | ATL: (+116)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | ATL: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Rays vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 1-0, 4.91 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA
The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (1-0, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder. Bradley has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bradley's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Elder has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves covered. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for one Elder start this season -- they lost.
Rays vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rays win (53.5%)
Rays vs Braves Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +116 underdog on the road.
Rays vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Braves are -178 to cover, and the Rays are +146.
Rays vs Braves Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9 has been set for Rays-Braves on April 11, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Rays vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Rays have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Tampa Bay has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Rays' games have gone over the total in four of their 12 opportunities.
- The Rays have posted a record of 3-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Braves have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and they've lost each of those games.
- Atlanta has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer in three chances.
- In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-7-1).
- The Braves are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.319), slugging percentage (.489) and total hits (13) this season. He has a .289 batting average.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 50th in slugging.
- Lowe has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run and two RBI.
- Jonathan Aranda is batting .367 with six doubles, a home run and three walks, while slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .429.
- Aranda heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
- Kameron Misner has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .357/.406/.643.
- Jake Mangum is batting .333 with a .353 OBP and four RBI for Tampa Bay this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna has accumulated a team-best OBP (.509) and slugging percentage (.526), while pacing the Braves in hits (12, while batting .316).
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 27th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.
- Ozuna takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
- Matt Olson is hitting .190 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 138th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 123rd in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .200.
- Austin Riley is batting .224 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.
