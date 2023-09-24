Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:34 AM

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (95-61) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-69)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: MLB Network

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

TB: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-182) | TOR: -1.5 (+150)

TB: +1.5 (-182) | TOR: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 5-7, 5.27 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Blue Jays) - 10-6, 3.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound, while Kikuchi (10-6) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Bradley's team is 9-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Bradley starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-5. The Blue Jays have gone 16-12-0 ATS in Kikuchi's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (58.4%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -116 favorite at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Blue Jays are +150 to cover, while the Rays are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Blue Jays Over/Under

Rays versus Blue Jays, on September 24, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 82, or 65.6%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won 80 of 121 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 83 of their 155 opportunities.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 86-69-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have gone 23-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.5% of those games).

Toronto has gone 17-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (58.6%).

The Blue Jays have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-81-7).

The Blue Jays have a 71-83-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 170 hits and an OBP of .407, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515. He's batting .327.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is 84th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging in the majors.

Isaac Paredes has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.352/.484.

Josh Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 127 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .484.

Lowe has safely hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best .345 on-base percentage. He's batting .265 and slugging .438.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 58th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

George Springer is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette has put up a slugging percentage of .465 and has 163 hits, both team-high marks for the Blue Jays.

Whit Merrifield is batting .278 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Head to Head

9/23/2023: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/22/2023: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/25/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/24/2023: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/23/2023: 20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2023: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2022: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/16/2023: 8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/15/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/14/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

