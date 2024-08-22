Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (64-62) vs. Oakland Athletics (54-73)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 3:37 p.m. ET

3:37 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

TB: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)

TB: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Rays) - 1-1, 3.86 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 4-3, 3.40 ERA

The probable starters are Jeffrey Springs (1-1) for the Rays and Osvaldo Bido (4-3) for the Athletics. Springs and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. Springs' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 5-1-0 ATS record in Bido's six starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 3-3 record in Bido's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (50.1%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Athletics reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-132) and Oakland as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Rays are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +132 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -160.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Athletics game on August 22, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (52.6%) in those contests.

This year Tampa Bay has won 20 of 34 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 66-60-0 in 126 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 37.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (41-69).

Oakland has a record of 29-62 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (31.9%).

The Athletics have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-69-2).

The Athletics have a 66-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.331), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (128) this season. He has a .275 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Christopher Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .191 and slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 138th, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 127th.

Brandon Lowe is batting .244 with a .493 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Jose Caballero has been key for Tampa Bay with 80 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has totaled 116 hits with a .361 on-base percentage and a .563 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .286.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is seventh in slugging.

JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 88th, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 48th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 32 walks while batting .227.

Lawrence Butler has 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .238.

Rays vs Athletics Head to Head

8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/14/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/12/2023: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/9/2023: 11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

