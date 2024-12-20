Ravens vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16
The Baltimore Ravens versus the Pittsburgh Steelers is on the NFL schedule for Saturday.
All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ravens vs Steelers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ravens win (69.8%)
Ravens vs Steelers Point Spread
The Ravens are 6.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Ravens are -105 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -115 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.
Ravens vs Steelers Over/Under
A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Ravens-Steelers on Dec. 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Ravens vs Steelers Moneyline
Pittsburgh is a +235 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -290 favorite on the road.
Ravens vs Steelers Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Baltimore is 8-6-0 this season.
- As 6.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 3-2 against the spread.
- The Ravens have seen 11 of their 14 games hit the over.
- The Steelers are 10-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Out of 14 Steelers games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.
Ravens vs Steelers Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-290) | PIT: (+235)
- Spread: BAL: -6.5 (-105) | PIT: +6.5 (-115)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
