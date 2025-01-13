Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

Raptors vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-BA and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (8-31) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (19-19) on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and TSN. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Raptors vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4.5 227.5 -200 +168

Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (67.2%)

Raptors vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 18 times over 38 games with a set spread.

The Raptors are 19-18-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 16 times out of 39 chances.

Raptors games this season have hit the over 21 times in 39 opportunities (53.8%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-8-1) than it has at home (9-11-0).

At home, the Warriors eclipse the total 50% of the time (10 of 20 games). They've hit the over in 33.3% of games on the road (six of 18 contests).

Against the spread, Toronto has performed better at home (11-8-1) than on the road (8-10-1).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (13 times out of 20) than away (eight of 19) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Draymond Green averages 8.7 points, 6.2 boards and 5.6 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 46% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Raptors get 14.9 points per game from Jakob Poeltl, plus 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Raptors are getting 20.3 points, 8.2 boards and 6.4 assists per game from Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors get 16.5 points per game from Gradey Dick, plus 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists.

Ochai Agbaji averages 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

