Raptors vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 5

Raptors vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and FDSOK

The Toronto Raptors (7-15) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-5) after winning four straight home games. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Raptors vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 226.5 -450 +350

Raptors vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (74.8%)

Raptors vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 14-8-0 this year.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 10 times out of 22 chances this season.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (11 of 22 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered six times in 11 games at home, and it has covered six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Thunder have gone over the over/under in six of 11 home games (54.5%), compared to four of 10 road games (40%).

Against the spread, Toronto has been better at home (7-3-0) than away (7-5-0).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over seven of 10 times at home (70%), and four of 12 away (33.3%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.8 points, 5.5 boards and 6.5 assists.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.0 made treys.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace averages 6.8 points, 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl averages 16.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 59.4% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA).

RJ Barrett averages 23.9 points, 6.5 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Raptors receive 12.0 points per game from Ochai Agbaji, plus 4.5 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 22.0 points, 8.5 boards and 7.2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Gradey Dick gets the Raptors 18.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

