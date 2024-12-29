Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (17-15) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (7-24) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena as only 1-point favorites. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Raptors vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -1 236.5 -118 +100

Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (50.9%)

Raptors vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 14 times in 32 games with a set spread.

In the Raptors' 31 games this season, they have 17 wins against the spread.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 21 times out of 31 chances.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 16 of 31 set point totals (51.6%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-8-0) than it has at home (7-10-0).

The Hawks have gone over the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 17 home matchups (76.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in eight of 15 games (53.3%).

Against the spread, Toronto has performed better at home (10-5-1) than away (7-7-1).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 62.5% of the time at home (10 of 16), and 40% of the time away (six of 15).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 21.6 points, 3.7 boards and 12.2 assists.

Jalen Johnson averages 20 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 13 points, 3.5 assists and 5.1 boards.

Clint Capela is averaging 9.6 points, 9.1 boards and 1.3 assists.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 23.7 points, 6.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He is also sinking 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Raptors are receiving 15.5 points, 11 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors get 20 points per game from Scottie Barnes, plus 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The Raptors are getting 18 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

The Raptors are getting 11.5 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

