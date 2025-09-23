Rangers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Twins Game Info

Texas Rangers (79-77) vs. Minnesota Twins (67-89)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and MNNT

Rangers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 7-10, 4.33 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-6, 5.97 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Patrick Corbin (7-10) against the Twins and Zebby Matthews (4-6). When Corbin starts, his team is 15-13-0 against the spread this season. Corbin's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 6-9-0 ATS in Matthews' 15 starts with a set spread. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Matthews' starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Rangers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (53.8%)

Rangers vs Twins Moneyline

Texas is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +120 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Twins are -178 to cover, and the Rangers are +146.

Rangers vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Twins on Sept. 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 45, or 60%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 26 of 37 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 155 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 82-73-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 23 of the 61 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.7%).

Minnesota has gone 9-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (37.5%).

The Twins have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-72-7).

The Twins have gone 72-79-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in OBP (.345) and total hits (118) this season. He's batting .242 batting average while slugging .433.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.361) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying batters, he is 91st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia has collected 113 base hits, an OBP of .271 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 116 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Jung brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated an on-base percentage of .331, a slugging percentage of .541, and has 124 hits, all club-bests for the Twins (while batting .266).

He is 48th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Trevor Larnach has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 93rd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brooks Lee is batting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Royce Lewis is hitting .241 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Rangers vs Twins Head to Head

6/12/2025: 16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/11/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/10/2025: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/18/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/16/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/15/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!