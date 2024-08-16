Rangers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Rangers vs Twins Game Info

Texas Rangers (56-66) vs. Minnesota Twins (68-53)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSN

Rangers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | MIN: (-100)

TEX: (-118) | MIN: (-100) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-184) | MIN: -1.5 (+152)

TEX: +1.5 (-184) | MIN: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 4-12, 4.05 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 3-3, 3.78 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (4-12, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Simeon Woods Richardson (3-3, 3.78 ERA). When Heaney starts, his team is 10-12-0 against the spread this season. Heaney's team is 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 10-9-0 ATS record in Richardson's 19 starts with a set spread. The Twins are 5-4 in Richardson's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56.5%)

Rangers vs Twins Moneyline

The Rangers vs Twins moneyline has Texas as a -118 favorite, while Minnesota is a -100 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Twins are +152 to cover, while the Rangers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Twins Over/Under

The Rangers-Twins contest on August 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 34, or 54.8%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 30 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 117 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 53-64-0 against the spread.

The Twins have gone 13-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Minnesota has a 7-14 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

In the 117 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-54-4).

The Twins have covered 47.9% of their games this season, going 56-61-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to 41 extra-base hits. He has a .242 batting average and an on-base percentage of .313.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .208 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas in total hits (113) this season while batting .274 with 41 extra-base hits. He's slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

Josh Smith has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 99 hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Garcia takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has totaled 94 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .242 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Willi Castro's .337 on-base percentage and .410 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .256.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 67th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Jose Miranda has 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .309.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .225 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 25 walks.

Rangers vs Twins Head to Head

8/15/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/3/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/2/2023: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/1/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/27/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/26/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2023: 12-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.