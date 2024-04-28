Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Rangers vs Reds Game Info

Texas Rangers (14-14) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-12)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)

TEX: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 2-2, 4.61 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 1-2, 2.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (2-2) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (1-2) will take the ball for the Reds. Dunning and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Dunning's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Abbott's starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in four of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (60.9%)

Rangers vs Reds Moneyline

Texas is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +110 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +158 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -192.

Rangers vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rangers-Reds on April 28, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season Texas has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 28 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 14-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have compiled a 3-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.3% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 1-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (16.7%).

In the 26 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-1).

The Reds are 14-12-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 11 extra-base hits. He has a .261 batting average and an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in total hits (29) this season while batting .290 with 14 extra-base hits. He's slugging .570 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .396.

Smith brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with five doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Evan Carter has five home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 26 hits with a .400 on-base percentage and a .587 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Reds. He's batting .283.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is eighth in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .253 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .379.

His batting average is 84th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .227 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Jake Fraley is hitting .320 with four doubles, a home run and six walks.

Rangers vs Reds Head to Head

4/27/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/26/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/25/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/24/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

