Rangers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers play the Nashville Predators.

Rangers vs Predators Game Info

New York Rangers (29-26-4) vs. Nashville Predators (21-31-7)

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-166) Predators (+138) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.2%)

Rangers vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +148.

Rangers vs Predators Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Predators on March 2, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Rangers vs Predators Moneyline

The Rangers vs Predators moneyline has New York as a -166 favorite, while Nashville is a +138 underdog on the road.

