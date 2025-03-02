NHL
Rangers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2
In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers play the Nashville Predators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Predators Game Info
- New York Rangers (29-26-4) vs. Nashville Predators (21-31-7)
- Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-166)
|Predators (+138)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (55.2%)
Rangers vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +148.
Rangers vs Predators Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Predators on March 2, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Rangers vs Predators Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Predators moneyline has New York as a -166 favorite, while Nashville is a +138 underdog on the road.