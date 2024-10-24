Rangers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Florida Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Panthers Game Info

New York Rangers (5-0-1) vs. Florida Panthers (4-3-1)

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-150) Panthers (+125) 5.5

Rangers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.4%)

Rangers vs Panthers Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Rangers vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Panthers on October 24 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Rangers vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -150 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!