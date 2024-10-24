Rangers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24
The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Florida Panthers.
Rangers vs Panthers Game Info
- New York Rangers (5-0-1) vs. Florida Panthers (4-3-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Rangers (-150)
|Panthers (+125)
|5.5
Rangers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (50.4%)
Rangers vs Panthers Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Rangers vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Panthers on October 24 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Rangers vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -150 favorite at home.