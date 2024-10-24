menu item
NHL

Rangers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Rangers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Florida Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Panthers Game Info

  • New York Rangers (5-0-1) vs. Florida Panthers (4-3-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Rangers (-150)Panthers (+125)5.5

Rangers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.4%)

Rangers vs Panthers Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Rangers vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Rangers-Panthers on October 24 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Rangers vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Florida is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -150 favorite at home.

