Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Seattle Mariners.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (71-76) vs. Seattle Mariners (74-73)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | SEA: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | SEA: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+136) | SEA: +1.5 (-164)

TEX: -1.5 (+136) | SEA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 3-4, 4.76 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom against the Mariners and Emerson Hancock (3-4). deGrom's team covered in each of his six games pitched with a spread last season. deGrom and his team won as favorites in each of his six appearances last season with a moneyline. The Mariners are 6-3-0 ATS in Hancock's nine starts with a set spread. The Mariners are 3-3 in Hancock's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (63.4%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -130 favorite on the road.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Rangers are +136 to cover, and the Mariners are -164.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Mariners contest on Sept. 13 has been set at 7, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 43, or 56.6%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win 33 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 141 opportunities.

The Rangers are 62-79-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have put together a 17-23 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.5% of those games).

Seattle is 10-12 (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times this season for a 69-72-5 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have covered 43.8% of their games this season, going 64-82-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .704, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .396 this season. He has a .239 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 99th in slugging.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with three home runs and six RBI.

Josh Smith is hitting .263 with 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Wyatt Langford is batting .250 with a .385 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Langford brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles and an RBI.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 116 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .391.

Garcia has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has put up 105 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .215 and slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is batting .219 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Justin Turner a has .350 on-base percentage to pace the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .370 slugging percentage.

Rangers vs Mariners Head to Head

9/12/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2024: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/24/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/30/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/29/2023: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.