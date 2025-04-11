Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (9-4) vs. Seattle Mariners (5-8)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-124) | SEA: (+106)

TEX: (-124) | SEA: (+106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170)

TEX: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 3.37 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 0-2, 5.73 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (0-2, 5.73 ERA). deGrom has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. deGrom's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Miller has started two games with set spreads, and the Mariners failed to cover in both chances. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for one Miller start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.3%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Rangers, Seattle is the underdog at +106, and Texas is -124 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Rangers are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -170 to cover.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

Rangers versus Mariners on April 11 has an over/under of 6.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in five of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 4-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in five of their 13 opportunities.

The Rangers are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-7-2 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 4-9-0 record ATS this season (covering just 30.8% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia is batting .190 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks. He has an on-base percentage of .277 while slugging .405.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Garcia hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a walk and an RBI.

Jonah Heim has three home runs. He's batting .310 and slugging .621 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Heim heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a home run and five RBI.

Josh Smith has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .438 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Corey Seager is batting .220 with a .273 OBP and three RBI for Texas this season.

Seager heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three home runs and three RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has a double, a triple, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .184. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena leads his team with nine hits. He has a batting average of .191 while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 136th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Jorge Polanco has two home runs and a walk while hitting .370.

Dylan Moore is batting .286 with two home runs and four walks.

