NHL

Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive



NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Islanders Game Info

  • New York Rangers (28-25-4) vs. New York Islanders (25-24-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-115)Islanders (-104)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (52%)

Rangers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Rangers versus Islanders game on February 25 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -115 favorite, while the Islanders are a -104 underdog at home.

