Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25
NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders.
Rangers vs Islanders Game Info
- New York Rangers (28-25-4) vs. New York Islanders (25-24-7)
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-115)
|Islanders (-104)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (52%)
Rangers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Islanders game on February 25 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -115 favorite, while the Islanders are a -104 underdog at home.