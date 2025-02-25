Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders.

Rangers vs Islanders Game Info

New York Rangers (28-25-4) vs. New York Islanders (25-24-7)

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-115) Islanders (-104) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52%)

Rangers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Islanders game on February 25 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline

The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -115 favorite, while the Islanders are a -104 underdog at home.

