FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Canadiens Game Info

  • New York Rangers (22-20-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (22-19-4)
  • Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-128)Canadiens (+106)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (60.8%)

Rangers vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Canadiens are -230 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +184.

Rangers vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for Rangers-Canadiens on January 19 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.

Rangers vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Canadiens reveal New York as the favorite (-128) and Montreal as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup