NHL
Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens.
Rangers vs Canadiens Game Info
- New York Rangers (22-20-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (22-19-4)
- Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-128)
|Canadiens (+106)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canadiens win (60.8%)
Rangers vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Canadiens are -230 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +184.
Rangers vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Canadiens on January 19 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.
Rangers vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Canadiens reveal New York as the favorite (-128) and Montreal as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.