Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens.

Rangers vs Canadiens Game Info

New York Rangers (22-20-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (22-19-4)

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-128) Canadiens (+106) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canadiens win (60.8%)

Rangers vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Canadiens are -230 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +184.

Rangers vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Canadiens on January 19 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.

Rangers vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Canadiens reveal New York as the favorite (-128) and Montreal as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

