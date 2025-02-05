FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New York Rangers versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

The New York Rangers versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Bruins Game Info

  • New York Rangers (25-23-4) vs. Boston Bruins (27-22-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-176)Bruins (+146)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (63.6%)

Rangers vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Rangers are +138 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -170.

Rangers vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Bruins matchup on February 5, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.

Rangers vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while New York is a -176 favorite at home.

