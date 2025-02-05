NHL
Rangers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5
The New York Rangers versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Rangers vs Bruins Game Info
- New York Rangers (25-23-4) vs. Boston Bruins (27-22-6)
- Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Rangers vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-176)
|Bruins (+146)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (63.6%)
Rangers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Rangers are +138 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -170.
Rangers vs Bruins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Bruins matchup on February 5, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.
Rangers vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while New York is a -176 favorite at home.