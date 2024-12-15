NHL
Rangers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues.
Rangers vs Blues Game Info
- New York Rangers (15-13-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-14-3)
- Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-142)
|Blues (+118)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (60.8%)
Rangers vs Blues Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Rangers are +176 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -220.
Rangers vs Blues Over/Under
- Rangers versus Blues, on December 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Rangers vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite on the road.