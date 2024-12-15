FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Rangers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Data Skrive
Rangers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues.

Rangers vs Blues Game Info

  • New York Rangers (15-13-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-14-3)
  • Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Blues Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-142)Blues (+118)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (60.8%)

Rangers vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Rangers are +176 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -220.

Rangers vs Blues Over/Under

  • Rangers versus Blues, on December 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Rangers vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite on the road.

